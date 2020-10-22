|
News

Jumio rolls out video verification solution to streamline KYC compliance

Thursday 22 October 2020 14:55 CET | News

US-based provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification Jumio has announced the launch of a new video-based verification solution.

This solution is designed for banks, fintechs, cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets and other regulated businesses looking to pivot from branch-based onboarding to an omnichannel strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Jumio Video Verification, financial institutions can safely and securely onboard remote customers online with two-way video-based verification while ensuring KYC/AML compliance through an audit trail and qualified preservation of all recorded interviews.

Increasingly, financial institutions are being asked to walk a fine line between regulatory compliance, fraud detection, digital security and the customer experience. Video Verification helps meet these challenges with an intuitive online identity verification experience that deters bad actors from using fake identity credentials and documents to gain access to a fintech’s digital financial system.




More: Link


