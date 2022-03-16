|
IXOPAY partners with Hawk AI

Wednesday 16 March 2022 14:28 CET | News

Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY has selected Hawk AI for fraud prevention solutions aimed at its white-label clients.

IXOPAY’s new partner, Hawk AI, reduces false-positives and provides all-in-one list management that supports payment and customer screening efforts. The Customer Risk Rating solution gives users the ability to understand their customers in depth.

For managing AML processes, every decision that is made is explained in a language that provides the transparency to ensure all stakeholders understand and trust the performance of AI-powered AML. Together, IXOPAY and Hawk AI will allow fintechs, banks, and payment companies to increase their businesses offering and strengthen their AML capabilities.

Hawk AI representatives said that the payment sector is currently experiencing significant growth and innovation. AI-powered AML surveillance isn't just about ticking compliance checkboxes. It's a way to remove growth roadblocks for young companies while solving the efficiency bottlenecks holding back established market leaders. The company looks forward to delivering this in a flexible and scalable manner together with IXOPAY.

