IXOPAY partners with Hawk AI

IXOPAY’s new partner, Hawk AI, reduces false-positives and provides all-in-one list management that supports payment and customer screening efforts. The Customer Risk Rating solution gives users the ability to understand their customers in depth.
For managing AML processes, every decision that is made is explained in a language that provides the transparency to ensure all stakeholders understand and trust the performance of AI-powered AML. Together, IXOPAY and Hawk AI will allow fintechs, banks, and payment companies to increase their businesses offering and strengthen their AML capabilities.
Hawk AI representatives said that the payment sector is currently experiencing significant growth and innovation. AI-powered AML surveillance isn't just about ticking compliance checkboxes. It's a way to remove growth roadblocks for young companies while solving the efficiency bottlenecks holding back established market leaders. The company looks forward to delivering this in a flexible and scalable manner together with IXOPAY.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions