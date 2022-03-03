InnoValor achieves SOC2 type 2 certification

The certification and underlying report provide an independent assessment of the operating of InnoValor’s security and privacy control environment for safeguarding customer data.
During a period of examination, independent audit firm Crowe FST Audit Hungary assessed the controls in place at InnoValor and determined that these controls meet the AICPA’s Trust Services Principles for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy. The audit was conducted in parallel with the eIDAS, ISO27001 and ISO 27701 audits performed by TUV Trust IT.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is recognised as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. This means that InnoValor’s security system and controls adhere to applicable trust services criteria that customers demand for regulatory compliance and that need detailed information and assurance about the specific controls in place.
Customers can use the SOC2 type 2 report to assure that InnoValor has processes and security measures in place to protect user data and privacy. InnoValor is also ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and eIDAS certified.
