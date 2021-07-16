|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IN-D Identity Verification now available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace

Friday 16 July 2021 14:09 CET | News

Singapore-based intelligent document and image processing solution IN-D.ai has announced the availability of Identity Verification, a suite of products in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.IN-D.ai customers can take advantage of digital identity verification and eKYC solutions with Aadhaar data masking for customers in India. Both digital onboarding and video KYC (know your customer) or eKYC options are available in the Azure Marketplace. This is a self-learning system, and customers can train the solution for new identity cards with as few as 15-20 samples. In addition, to address the concerns regarding Aadhaar data, the solution for Aadhaar data masking is available for all customers regardless of the KYC or onboarding solution they may be using. These solutions are also available as Microsoft Power Automate connectors for easy integration with Microsoft Power BI.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Microsoft, identity verification, KYC, eKYC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like