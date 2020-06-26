Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IDnow' AutoIdent solution brings 1000% increase in authentication transactions

Friday 26 June 2020 13:06 CET | News

MobileIDWorld has revealed that IDnow is reporting a 1000% increase in transaction volumes for its AutoIdent authentication solution over the past six months.

AutoIdent is developed in collaboration with DERMALOG, and revolves around the use of biometric facial recognition and document reading technologies, enabling remote identity verification by comparing an end user’s selfie image to their official ID. The solution supports liveness detection to spot potential spoofing attempts, and can be supported by human identity specialists for an extra level of security when required.

IDnow’s tenfold growth in the use of AutoIdent was driven by a few key factors that stirred the customer interest: new business models, heightened security efforts, and increasing digitisation. The COVID-19 pandemic was an underlying factor as well, as multiple digital security and authentication companies have reported a spike in interest stemming from the global shift toward remote services.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: IDnow, authentication, transactions, facial recognition, identity verification, liveness detection, spoofing attempts, ID, digitisation, digital security, authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like