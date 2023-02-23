iDenfy signs partnership agreement with AMLYZE

iDenfy’s Referral Agreement helps its partners earn commissions while establishing better client relationships. By providing a well-tested identity verification and financial crime prevention software, AMLYZE will help expand its partner list and help other businesses ensure compliance across sectors.
Similar to iDenfy, AMLYZE offers a suite of SaaS solutions for combating financial crime, consisting of different modules for real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customer risk scoring, case management, and sanctions screening. AMLYZE’s experts have combined their technical, regulatory, product, and supervisory skills to help its clients grow their businesses while ensuring their risk exposure is well mitigated.
After recently updating its partner programme, iDenfy claims that the Referral Agreement is ideal for other fraud prevention companies or freelance consultants who have the same goal to ensure security and compliance with the help of cutting-edge technology. Consequently, with AMLYZE, iDenfy will collaborate and share their expert knowledge in this field. The partnership will benefit both enterprises by helping them expand their client base.
AMLYZE agrees with the benefits of this collaboration. Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) are critical elements of successful customer onboarding for any financial institution and AMLYZE’s customers. iDenfy offers both, helping compliance processes. That’s why the synergies between these two organisations seem natural to AMLYZE.
In AMLYZE’s view, the collaboration with iDenfy will be the next step to bring tangible benefits to financial sector players looking for harmonised solutions from a single source.
Officials from AMLYZE said that they can now offer KYC/KYB solutions on top of their product for customers interested in fully integrated AML/CFT solutions. In addition, the partnership allows them to offer additional value, such as automated ongoing due diligence and perpetual KYC.
AMLYZE is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Regtech company offering different modules for real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, customers risk scoring, case management, and sanctions screening. It supports fintech, neo-banks, virtual asset service providers, and any other (direct or indirect) AML/CFT subject businesses’ growth while ensuring their risk exposure is well mitigated.
For more information about iDenfy, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions