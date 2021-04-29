|
iDenfy selected by international digital money transfer service for identity verification

Thursday 29 April 2021 14:47 CET | News

PayQuik, an international digital money transfer service, has partnered with iDenfy, an identity verification company, for identity verification solutions.

iDenfy, a fintech service provider based in Lithuanian, provides identity verification services for online financial transactions relying on a combination of AI facial recognition protocols along with proprietary digital interfaces. Working in conjunction with its triplicate facial recognition systems, the iDenfy verification system provides crosschecks of document verification databases in hundreds of countries. PayQuik brings international money transfer services to companies and individuals using a digital platform.

Besides identity checks, iDenfy will also provide PayQuik with its anti-fraud systems which instantly check Interpol and other international and law enforcement databases for nefarious activity. iDenfy offers the protection of 24/7 human supervision to immediately act upon specific suspicious money laundering activity warnings and alarms triggered by its digitally implemented algorithms.


