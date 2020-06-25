iDenfy partners Cashaa to help Indian crypto owners avoid online frauds

iDenfy will offer Cashaa identity verification services so that they can strengthen their position in the Indian crypto market. Cashaa has been facilitating Indians to invest in crypto with INR. However, due to banking restrictions, regulatory uncertainty, and online identity frauds, they are going through a lot of challenges. The mission of this partnership is to provide Indian crypto owners with a secure environment during online transactions.
iDenfy is committed to providing Cashaa with state-of-the-art identity verification solutions so that they can offer their users a secure online environment to manage their cryptocurrency accounts and make online transactions. Additionally, iDenfy will also help Cashaa comply with guidelines imposed by India's central bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
