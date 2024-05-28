Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Hyperform consortium develops quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions

Tuesday 28 May 2024 15:16 CET | News

The Hyperform consortium has revealed its work on a series of quantum-safe solutions designed to protect data from potential quantum computer threats.

 

Funded by France 2030 and the European Union, the consortium aims to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the risks posed by quantum computing. 

The consortium includes IDEMIA Secure Transactions (project coordinator), CryptoNext, Atempo, Prim’X, Synacktiv, CEA Leti, INRIA, and the French cybersecurity agency (ANSSI). Each member brings expertise in various fields such as secure transactions, post-quantum cryptography, data protection, encryption, offensive security, miniaturisation technologies, and digital science. ANSSI will oversee the security and performance assessment of the solutions developed. 

The Hyperform project is part of a broader effort to enhance European sovereignty in post-quantum cryptography. With an investment exceeding EUR 7.5 million from the consortium, France 2030, and the European Union, the project has recruited 29 experts to work over the next three years on developing quantum-safe components. These components will be essential for service providers such as banks, governments, and software companies to secure their data against quantum threats.

 

The Hyperform consortium has revealed its work on a series of quantum-safe solutions designed to protect data from potential quantum computer threats.

 

The primary goals of the consortium

The consortium's goals include creating a demonstrator for cloud data storage, document archiving, and online collaboration using sovereign encryption software. The teams will also develop a next-generation quantum-safe chip and post-quantum cryptographic libraries to enhance payment transactions and identity document reading. Existing cybersecurity software will be adapted to integrate these advanced security measures, with ANSSI supervising the evaluation of their performance and security. 

IDEMIA Secure Transactions, an entity specialising in post-quantum cryptography, plays a significant role in the project. The company has a strong track record in developing post-quantum algorithms and has recently introduced the first quantum-resistant 5G SIM. Their latest product launch focuses on a crypto-agility solution that helps service providers future-proof the security of their products in the post-quantum era.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cybersecurity, partnership, data protection, quantum computing
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: IDEMIA Secure Transactions
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

IDEMIA Secure Transactions

|
Discover all the Company news on IDEMIA Secure Transactions and other articles related to IDEMIA Secure Transactions in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like