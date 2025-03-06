HPS and Enigma partner to optimise fraud detection using AI

Enigma creates AI and data-driven solutions that facilitate decision-making, encompassing areas such as Know Your Business (KYB) and customer onboarding, underwriting, sanctions screening, fraud detection, and beyond. Its tools automate reliable decision-making for businesses. By making risk management effortlessly, Enigma allows its customers to concentrate on scaling their businesses and optimising their products and experiences
Therefore, this collaboration merges Enigma's AI technology with HPS's all-encompassing payment platform, providing clients with security and efficiency in managing contemporary payment systems.
Fraudulent tactics are evolving rapidly, such as phishing, vishing, identity theft, and various other schemes, so financial institutions must equip themselves with tools that can adapt to shifting threats. This solution safeguards transactions while delivering a better experience for customers.
The system's strength comes from combining an advanced AI model that detects emerging fraud patterns with a proven rule-based detection system for identifying known suspicious behaviours. This synergy offers comprehensive protection against various threats, from sophisticated to common. Enigma uses advanced machine learning models to detect and predict fraudulent activities by analysing large datasets for subtle anomalies. HPS contributes a scalable payment platform operating in over 95 countries, enabling a simplified integration of Enigma's AI for fraud prevention and management. This collaboration optimises client protection while ensuring smooth global operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions