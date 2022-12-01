Hodge Bank partners with LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Data and analytics company LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been approached to provide Hodge with a full end-to-end solution for customer onboarding and ongoing monitoring, incorporating AML screening, transaction monitoring, and case management, all within a single platform.
Hodge is an independently owned bank offering a range of specialist mortgage and savings products to private and commercial clients. It has more than 85,000 customers across the UK. The bank was looking to augment its onboarding and ongoing know your customer (KYC) reviews and tapped LexisNexis Risk Solutions to help.
The RiskNarrative orchestration platform will help Hodge onboard new customers faster and more efficiently, without compromising on risk. The platform will help to ensure the bank protects its customers effectively and supports a great user experience, whilst helping the bank to meet its compliance obligations.
RiskNarrative is used by a range of different industry sectors to confidently onboard customers, detect fraud, and identify risk, including banks, lenders, ecommerce providers, and payments services firms.
As part of its ongoing digital transformation programme, RiskNarrative will first be deployed into the bank’s most mature product, Savings, and later into the wider ecosystem for B2B customer onboarding.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. The company offers data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions