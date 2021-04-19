Goode Intelligence, ID RnD announce 2021 biometric survey results

The survey, which was published by Goode Intelligence and sponsored by ID R&D, captured the views and opinions of companies that have deployed or are thinking of deploying biometrics. COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to digital, creating a boom in biometric adoption. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said that their company has increased the prioritisation of technology that supports remote onboarding and authentication due to the pandemic. To this end, 45% said that their use of biometrics has grown in response to COVID-19.
All survey respondents agreed that customer and user experience is 'very important' or 'important' to their organisation, and 73% believe that biometrics are beneficial in this regard. When asked about the benefits of deploying biometrics, 'convenience/usability' was tied with 'security' for the top spot. Of the 55% of respondents who said that their company is using biometrics today, 69% use the technology for authentication, 75% use it for identity verification (identity proofing), and 31% for fraud detection.
However, biometric deployment isn’t without challenges. Today, 40% of participants believe that biometric spoofing represents a high or very high threat. When asked about how high they feel the threat will be in two years, that percentage increased to 54%. Subsequently, over 90% of respondents said that liveness detection is very important or important in combating biometric spoofing attacks.
Goode Intelligence conducted the survey in March and April of 2021 with 220 respondents from enterprise, government, healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and technology sectors. Download a copy of the full survey report.
