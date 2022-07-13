Subscribe
News

Gaming startup VGW partners with Featurespace

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:01 CET | News

Australia-based gaming company VGW has partnered with Featurespace to embed its fraud solution on VGW’s platform.

Featurespace will deploy the ARIC Risk Hub as cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) to VGW, a creator of online social games.

The news comes after the announcement that Featurespace is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant - meaning that it meets five key trust service principles for securely managing customer data: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. VGW will gain access to the latest Featurespace functionality and solutions through the cloud-deployed ARIC Risk Hub.

The VGW partnership is just the latest tie-up for Featurespace in Australia. In 2021, Australia’s sovereign domestic debit payments scheme, eftpos, partnered with Featurespace for a built-for-purpose fraud detection engine using artificial intelligence and machine learning. 

And fintech Shaype, previously Hay as a Service, one of Australia's first born-in-the-cloud financial services, has selected Featurespace's ARIC Risk Hub to detect and prevent fraud and money laundering on its mobile-first solution.

To learn more about Featurespace, check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


