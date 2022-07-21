Fraugster report: EUR 80 bln lost to online fraud in 2021

Payment intelligence company Fraugster has announced the publication of its first Payment Intelligence Report 2022, which concluded that around EUR 80 billion were lost to online fraud across physical and digital goods and e-ticketing in 2021.
The new report provides insight into key compliance, fraud risk, and revenue uplift trends on the market and has gathered data from 60 billion data joints and over 80 million individual transactions across the previous year. Findings highlighted the latest fraud tactics deployed by Payment Service Providers (PSPs), Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) companies, suppliers, and merchants in fields like travel, physical, and digital goods to fight against chargeback fraud and digital fraud.
Fraugster found out that companies faced a 109% surge in Identity fraud, as well as a 70% rise in gift card fraud, while account takeover (ATO) attacks increased by 52%.
The report states that the total direct fraud losses for digital goods (including gaming, gambling, and gift cards) amounted EUR 3.5 billion in 2021, with over EUR 13 billion worth of genuine transactions lost due to false positives for fraud. Similarly, airlines lost over EUR 6.5 billion to fraud last year, the average of 1.5% of the total global airline revenues. The fashion sector contributed the most to the total loss against fraudsters (28%), followed by home and living (22%), and electronics (19%).
Fraugster is a Germany-based payments intelligence company that helps ecommerce merchants and businesses to minimise fraud by deploying accurate AI-centred fraud prevention solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions