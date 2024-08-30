Frank leverages iDenfy’s ID verification to optimise security

In a bid to assist Frank, which is a logistics and transportation platform for businesses and individual customers, in accepting clients via a simplified verification flow, the company partnered with iDenfy to automatically check and confirm Know Your Customer (KYC) data at the onboarding stage. Considering the current landscape, where the logistics and transportation sector is ever-evolving, the need for security measures increased substantially, especially for marketplaces like Frank which are required to ensure the safety and reliability of user interactions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions