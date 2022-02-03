|
Formica Fraud to provide its services to Hepsiburada

Thursday 3 February 2022 12:01 CET | News

Real-time fraud detection product Formica Fraud by Trlogic Information Technologies has announced it will provide its services to an ecommerce platform in Turkey. 

The product that has been developed by the teams of Turkish programmers and engineers, has added Hepsiburada to its customer portfolio in January 2022. Hepsiburada is also one of the first Turkish company to go public on Nasdaq and their initial public offering (IPO) valued USD 3.9 billion.

Formica Fraud offers its customers real-time protection with the ability of analysing billions of transaction data in seconds.

Formica Fraud’s interface and add-drop feature which make it possible to manage more complicated fraud scenarios on the platform easily without the need of IT support, appear as a distinctive feature from its competitors. 


Keywords: fraud prevention, ecommerce, partnership, IPO, data
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Turkey
