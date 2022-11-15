ForgeRock's Identity Governance facilitates security and compliance

ForgeRock Identity Governance converges ForgeRock’s existing identity and access management platform to deliver gains in efficiency and cost savings through the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities from a single platform.
Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock Identity Governance uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help organisations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. Leveraging ForgeRock’s platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for information technology teams. Excessive access is automatically removed and approved access automatically granted without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.
ForgeRock argues that the rise of the hybrid workforce, employee job changes, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services has resulted in a strong need for a governance solution that manages all identities. With ForgeRock Identity Governance, the company says enterprises can achieve a complete understanding of all their identity provisioning, administration, compliance, and employee access management needs.
Benefits of the offering include reduced operational costs through eliminating long deployments by simplifying cumbersome activities like application onboarding, access request reviews, and periodic certification with AI and machine learning infused into the governance process. ForgeRock Identity Governance also delivers security, scale, and resiliency for the needs of large, complex enterprises by leveraging fully isolated cloud resources with the power to process millions of entitlements across thousands of applications in minutes.
The service is also said to boost workforce productivity through accelerated workforce access to business applications. The service supports automated day-one new hire access and enables employees to work securely from any location on any device.
Starting with Access Certifications, ForgeRock Identity Governance will be available at the beginning of 2023 and delivered through the ForgeRock Identity Cloud.
The company was most recently in the news when it announced that it would be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a USD 2.3 billion all-cash transaction on 11 October 2022.
