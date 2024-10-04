Experian acquires ClearSale in a USD 350 million deal

By pushing forward with the strategic move of acquiring ClearSale, which is a Brazil-based cybersecurity company, Experian intends to both optimise its identity and fraud prevention services while also expanding its footprint in the region. The decision can be attributed to Brazil’s position in Latin America, with the country being the largest economy in the region and presenting several growth opportunities. Currently operating Serasa, one of its subsidiaries focusing on credit information, in Brazil, the company sees the acquisition of ClearSale as a complementary opportunity to scale its service offering.
