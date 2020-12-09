Emma fight fraud and protects its customers with Signifyd's help

The direct-to-consumer mattress brand chose Signifyd as the revenue optimisation solution for its UK market since the two companies’ focus is on providing an exceptional customer experience for online buyers. Emma is in the vanguard of ecommerce enterprises that seek to build direct relationships with their customers, while Signifyd’s mission is to enable the new wave of commerce.
Emma embraced the practice of building a modular ecommerce tech stack that optimises operations in order to provide a peerless customer experience. Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform uses ML and big data to instantly identify fraudulent and legitimate orders, while it automates order flow and provides a financial guarantee for any approved orders that turn out to be fraudulent. With Signifyd’s Revenue Protection solution, Emma discovered that Signifyd was approving 70% of the UK orders that 3-D Secure 1.0 would have declined.
