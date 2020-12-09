|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Emma fight fraud and protects its customers with Signifyd's help

Wednesday 9 December 2020 14:00 CET | News

International mattress brand Emma has selected commerce protection platform provider Signifyd to help fuel its growth and fight fraud, while protecting its customer’s experience.

The direct-to-consumer mattress brand chose Signifyd as the revenue optimisation solution for its UK market since the two companies’ focus is on providing an exceptional customer experience for online buyers. Emma is in the vanguard of ecommerce enterprises that seek to build direct relationships with their customers, while Signifyd’s mission is to enable the new wave of commerce.

Emma embraced the practice of building a modular ecommerce tech stack that optimises operations in order to provide a peerless customer experience. Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform uses ML and big data to instantly identify fraudulent and legitimate orders, while it automates order flow and provides a financial guarantee for any approved orders that turn out to be fraudulent. With Signifyd’s Revenue Protection solution, Emma discovered that Signifyd was approving 70% of the UK orders that 3-D Secure 1.0 would have declined. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Emma, Signifyd, fraud, protection, customer experience, 3DS, collaboration, ecommerce, 3-D Secure
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like