Eftpos to roll out micropayment and digital identity solutions

According to ZDNet, the company partnered with Hedera Hashgraph to develop the micropayments proof-of-concept solution, in hopes it could be used as an alternative payment to monthly subscriptions or paywalls.
The offering was developed by using the Hedera Consensus distributed public ledger service that enables consumers to load their digital wallet with a few dollars to make an online micropayment, such as purchasing one article behind a paywall from an online newspaper, or a movie from a streaming service, instead of paying for a monthly subscription.
Moreover, Eftpos announced it will collaborate with Australia Post to pilot a new digital identity solution. The solution, called connectID, has been designed to protect consumers from identity theft and fraud, while acting as an intermediate between identity service providers and merchants or government agencies that require identity verification, such as proof of age, address details, or bank account information.
Besides, the connectID solution has been designed to work within the federal government's Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF) and the banking industry's TrustID framework. Eftpos will test it with Australia Post's digital identification service, ahead of the official launch of connectID before the end of 2020.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions