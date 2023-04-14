Deloitte and Riskified partner for fraud exposure analysis

This benchmarking service helps retailers formulate a scorecard that can uncover new opportunities to reduce operational costs, lower chargeback, and fraud losses, and boost revenues by minimising false declines. This offering is underpinned by Riskified’s ecommerce, fraud, and identity intelligence derived from analysing over 2.5 billion transactions worldwide. This, in conjunction with Deloitte's experiences in payment and fraud advisory, will help merchants elevate their payment and fraud capabilities.
Riskified aims to empower businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. Merchants and brands partner with Riskified for protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. The company is supported by ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, and Riskified’s machine learning platform analyses the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights.
