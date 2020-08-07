Cynopsis Solutions, FaceTec partner to facilitate the digital onboarding process

According to the press release, as millions of people work from home and business is conducted remotely, to prevent ID theft and fraud it is more important than ever to ensure only the legitimate account holder is allowed access to their sensitive data.
Therefore, Cynopsis Solutions’ Digital User Onboarding platform, called ARES, prevents this issue, as it integrates into clients' frameworks and provides them with a comprehensive digital non-face-to-face (e-KYC) user onboarding experience.
ARES leverages the advanced AI in FaceTec’s biometric technologies, allowing users to conduct fast, real-time digital verification with accuracy. Besides, the solution is assessing human attributes, such as micro-movements, reflections and textures, all within two seconds by using standard mobile and webcam-enabled devices.
