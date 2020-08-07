Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Cynopsis Solutions, FaceTec partner to facilitate the digital onboarding process

Friday 7 August 2020 12:45 CET | News

Singapore-based company Cynopsis Solutions has partnered with FaceTec to provide a secure ID verification solution, empowered with 3D liveness detection.

According to the press release, as millions of people work from home and business is conducted remotely, to prevent ID theft and fraud it is more important than ever to ensure only the legitimate account holder is allowed access to their sensitive data.

Therefore, Cynopsis Solutions’ Digital User Onboarding platform, called ARES, prevents this issue, as it integrates into clients' frameworks and provides them with a comprehensive digital non-face-to-face (e-KYC) user onboarding experience. 

ARES leverages the advanced AI in FaceTec’s biometric technologies, allowing users to conduct fast, real-time digital verification with accuracy. Besides, the solution is assessing human attributes, such as micro-movements, reflections and textures, all within two seconds by using standard mobile and webcam-enabled devices.

FaceTec 3D Face Authentication solution currently authenticates tens-of-millions of users every month in finance, government, telecom, healthcare, cryptocurrency, connected transportation, and more.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Cynopsis Solutions, FaceTec, ID verification, liveness detection, ID theft, fraud, Digital User Onboarding platform, ARES, e-KYC, onboarding experience, AI, real-time digital verification, FaceTec 3D Face Authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like