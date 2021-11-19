|
ClearSale, Punchmark to protect ecommerce jewellery retailers

Friday 19 November 2021 09:00 CET | News

Brazil-based fraud protection company ClearSale has teamed up with US-based IT solution company Punchmark to support online jewellery retailers increase sales and eliminate fraud.

In 2019, online jewellery purchases only accounted for USD 41 billion of USD 229 billion in global sales. With increasing comfort in purchasing luxury items online, at least partly due to COVID-19, online jewellery sales are expected to top USD 58.9 billion by 2027, according to the press release.

The combination of lack of online fraud experience and high-value sales jewellery retailers makes the prone to mistakes. With Punchmark’s seamless integration with ClearSale, merchants get fraud protection included within their online storefront solution.

ClearSale’s solution covers angles of potential fraud, from preventing it at the point of sale to recovering losses due to chargebacks and friendly fraud, while also minimising reputation-damaging false declines.


