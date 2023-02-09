Canada's Zero-Copy Integration standard is published for open access

The Digital Governance Council is a member-driven organization that acts as a cross-sector neutral convener for Canada’s executive leaders to identify, prioritize and act on digital governance opportunities and challenges. The CAN/CIOSC 100-9, Data governance – Part 9: Zero-Copy Integration represents a national standard approved by the Standards Council of Canada.
The standard offers a framework that organisations can leverage to speed up the implementation of digital innovation projects. These projects can include applications, automations, AI/ML, and analytics. Moreover, the framework allows these entities to navigate increasingly strict data protection regulations, including Canada’s proposed Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).
Zero-Copy Integration introduces a series of core principles by which CTO, CIOs, data architects, and application developers can create digital innovation projects:
Zero-Copy Integration fosters a project-by-project approach that can help organisations minimise their data silos, complex code, and data integration. This can also help them avoid the pitfalls of ‘rip and replace’ approaches that don’t work well with pre-existing digital solutions and IT investments.
Some appropriate projects for Zero-Copy Integration comprise the development of new applications, digital twins, customer 360 views, AI/ML operationalization, predictive analytics, and workflow automations. The standard can also support legacy system modernization, as well as SaaS application improvement.
Digital Governance Council representatives cited by businesswire.com emphasised the potential of Zero-Copy Integration in sectors such as public health, social research, open banking, and sustainability.
Standards Council of Canada (SCC) officials acknowledged that standards play an important part in determining how entities can structure, secure, and govern data. The Innovation Initiative was created to provide advice and support for Canadian innovators like the Data Collaboration Alliance to advance their ideas.
Dataware platform Cinchy representatives cited by the same source expressed that Zero-Copy Integration can help organisations to achieve digital outcomes such as accelerated delivery times for developers, better control for data owners, and simplified data compliance.
