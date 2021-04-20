|
Boku partners with French carriers to launch mobile identity products

Monday 26 April 2021 14:55 CET | News

Boku and French carriers SFR, Orange, and Bouygues Telecom have announced that they have signed a partnership to launch mobile identity products.

The products are aimed at protecting consumers against cyber-hacks, account takeover attacks, SIM swap attacks, and other forms of digital fraud.

Boku’s Digital Identity Proofing solution will match mobile subscribers’ account registration details to new account registration information to ensure that new accounts are being created by a legitimate user and not a fraudster. The Phone Number Verification solution will verify mobile number possession directly on the device by using its built-in connectivity to the mobile operators' wireless network. Furthermore, Boku will be able to provide signals about changes to the SIM card, phone number changes, and reassigned numbers to further curb various common tactics of fraudsters.

Boku is a global provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. The company’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, aiming to simplify daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organisations.


Keywords: Boku, fraud prevention, account takeover
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: France
