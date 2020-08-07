Sections
News

BIO-key integrates Clearent to its PortalGuard portfolio

Friday 7 August 2020 13:05 CET | News

BIO-key has landed another customer for its PortalGuard access management solution, stating that Clearent will be using PortalGuard to replace its previous identity application. 

According to FindBiometrics, Clearent is a credit card processing company that annually processes more than USD 14 billion worth of transactions for upwards of 45,000 merchant partners.

Moreover, with PortalGuard, Clearent customers will be enabled to enroll themselves in the Clearent system, while gaining access to online banking tools. Besides, the platform will bring a Single Sign-On functionality to the Clearent payment portal, while leveraging PortalGuard for account recovery in addition to onboarding and authentication.

The most recent PortalGuard clients include the municipal government of Durham, North Carolina, and manufacturer of aerospace parts and equipment Fore Aero, FindBiometrics stated.

More: Link


Keywords: BIO-key, Clearent, PortalGuard, identity application, credit card, merchant, Single Sign-On, payment portal, onboarding, authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
