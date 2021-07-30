BehavioSec expands behavioral biometrics technology portfolio

These new versions will help more organisations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA), and gain access to the market’s most advanced behavioural biometrics technology, according to the press release.
The new SaaS packaging is meant to streamline the BehavioSec API and feature set to offer transparent and passwordless MFA, reduction of step-ups, and replacement of legacy technologies like knowledge-based challenges. In particular, while the new service may work in conjunction with one-time passwords (OTP), it can also serve as the means to retire OTP. The new SaaS solution offers an especially lightweight SDK for easy deployment and integration with Identity & Access Management (IAM) platforms already implemented within customer environments for business, consumer, or workforce protection.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions