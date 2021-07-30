|
BehavioSec expands behavioral biometrics technology portfolio

Friday 30 July 2021

US-based behavioural biometrics company BehavioSec has extended its platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. 

These new versions will help more organisations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA), and gain access to the market’s most advanced behavioural biometrics technology, according to the press release.

The new SaaS packaging is meant to streamline the BehavioSec API and feature set to offer transparent and passwordless MFA, reduction of step-ups, and replacement of legacy technologies like knowledge-based challenges. In particular, while the new service may work in conjunction with one-time passwords (OTP), it can also serve as the means to retire OTP. The new SaaS solution offers an especially lightweight SDK for easy deployment and integration with Identity & Access Management (IAM) platforms already implemented within customer environments for business, consumer, or workforce protection.



behavioural biometrics, biometric authentication, biometrics
Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
United States
