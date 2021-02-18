Banco Promerica El Salvador launches digital accounts with Mobbeel's KYC technology

According to the official press release, Cuenta Inicia is a new 100% digital account, which can be opened with an Android or iOS smartphone through the bank’s mobile banking app. Users can start the account opening process through the app by scanning a valid identity document (DUI for Salvadorans), passport, or a residence card for foreigners residing in the country. Once this process is completed, users must pass through the facial recognition test, where advanced liveness detection technologies are used.
Customers will be able to carry out different transactions: receive deposits, transfers, withdraw cash without the need for plastic with a token at any ATM, make balance and transaction enquiries and make payments for basic services.
Grupo Promerica has been in the regional financial market for 26 years and is made up of 9 banks in Latin America and more than 200 international offices. In this sense, Mobbeel consolidates its position in the industry as a provider of digital identity verification solutions for eKYC processes as well as digital signature and biometric authentication processes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions