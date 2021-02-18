|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Banco Promerica El Salvador launches digital accounts with Mobbeel's KYC technology

Thursday 18 February 2021 14:48 CET | News

Banco Promerica El Salvador has teamed up with Veentrix, a local partner of Mobbeel, a KYC / Digital Onboarding, digital signature, and biometric authentication company to launch Cuenta Inicia.

According to the official press release, Cuenta Inicia is a new 100% digital account, which can be opened with an Android or iOS smartphone through the bank’s mobile banking app. Users can start the account opening process through the app by scanning a valid identity document (DUI for Salvadorans), passport, or a residence card for foreigners residing in the country. Once this process is completed, users must pass through the facial recognition test, where advanced liveness detection technologies are used.

Customers will be able to carry out different transactions: receive deposits, transfers, withdraw cash without the need for plastic with a token at any ATM, make balance and transaction enquiries and make payments for basic services.

Grupo Promerica has been in the regional financial market for 26 years and is made up of 9 banks in Latin America and more than 200 international offices. In this sense, Mobbeel consolidates its position in the industry as a provider of digital identity verification solutions for eKYC processes as well as digital signature and biometric authentication processes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Banco Promerica El Salvador, eKYC, digital onboarding, partnership, digital banking, identity verification, Mobbeel
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Latin America
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like