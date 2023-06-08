AU10TIX consolidates fraud prevention suite to augment customer experience

In a move to better align with market trends and cater to existing and new clients, the company has simplified its offerings into four key product suites. This endeavour boosts customer experience by simplifying choices and enabling customers to easily select the suite that fits their business needs.
The consolidated suite enables businesses to provide a seamless and integrated identity management process for employees, partners, and customers, facilitating accurate and reliable service across a wide range of business needs and requirements. This includes KYC and AML regulations, age and document verifications, new account onboarding, sophisticated organised fraud, and more. With a forward-thinking approach, the suite is designed to evolve and adapt to future needs, ensuring that businesses are well-prepared to address emerging challenges in the ever-changing landscape of identity verification.
Company officials said they are happy to unveil their revitalised product portfolio, marking a new chapter in their identity journey. This transformation represents their continued commitment to delivering augmented experiences to their valued customers. Their holistic identity management solution also promises to safeguard businesses and customers against some of the most sophisticated identity frauds, both now and in the future.
Identity Verification Suite: This comprehensive solutions suite meets all business identity verification needs under one roof. It offers ID, age, and address verification, along with voice and video consent, face compare, and liveness testing. It also enables anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, including PEP (politically exposed persons) and sanction screening.
Serial Fraud Monitor: This product uses advanced neural network technology to provide businesses with real-time protection against sophisticated ID fraud, including swarm attacks and synthetic fraud. Serial Fraud Monitor provides fraud detection, traffic-level fraud analysis, reputation scoring and consortium validation, and post-breach clean-up. In Q1, Serial Fraud Monitor protected companies against USD 1.3 billion in business fraud.
Reusable Digital ID: A collaboration with Microsoft to provide verifiable credentials (VC) architecture for identity management. Reusable Digital ID simplifies identity verification for organisations and their customers. This multi-language solution includes automated data extraction and verification, as well as advanced liveness detection technology. The solution streamlines and accelerates ongoing ID verification, reduces onboarding costs, automates workflows, and enhances the security of sensitive data.
AU10TIX Platform: A top-tier platform with API, web, and mobile SDKs for seamless no-code integration, an app for remote onboarding or on-the-spot verification, a workflow orchestrator, and the ability to define rules and effectively handle exceptions.
