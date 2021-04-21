Atos takes over cryptovision

The acquisition aims to strengthen Atos’s cybersecurity offering and accelerate its business in the European public and defense sectors. cryptovision designs, develops and implements cryptography software, cybersecurity solutions and hardware. The company’s solutions are certified by the German Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI), and are recognised by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). According to an Atos representative, the companies plan to jointly develop effective security solutions that meet the requirements for cybersecurity and data protection.
The merger of the companies will facilitate synergies for their go-to-market strategy in the future. Atos will benefit from cryptovision's network of resellers and global technology partnerships in the e-ID markets. Atos’ relationships with European government customers and ability to deliver end-to-end solutions on a national and international scale advances cryptovision. Cryptovision products complement the existing Atos cybersecurity product portfolio, and is a step in Atos' strategy to strengthen its cybersecurity presence, expertise and portfolio worldwide. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of Q3 2021 and is subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of supervisory boards.
