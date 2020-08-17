Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Argyll Entertainment, TruNarrative partner for onboarding and safer gambling processes

Tuesday 18 August 2020 12:05 CET | News

TruNarrative has partnered with operator Argyll Entertainment to facilitate their overall onboarding, compliance, and safer gambling processes.

This partnership is part of their commitment to deliver a secure and responsible gaming environment for their customers in line with the latest UKGC guidance. TruNarrative’s platform enables businesses to compliantly onboard, transact, and manage their customers without friction. Through a single API users can automate customer journeys to digitise KYC, KYB, AML, behaviour monitoring, document verification, AML reporting, fraud detection, credit and affordability checking and full customer management. The platform deploys AI driven orchestration, decision science, and integrates into over 50+ third-party data sources to enrich all decisions and transactions globally.

European Gaming reports that using the TruNarrative solution, Argyll Entertainment will be able to monitor player transactions and behaviour in real time and carry out automated affordability assessments without requiring players to upload excessive documentation. Thus, Argyll Entertainment will be able to build behavioural monitoring, transaction monitoring, affordability, and income indicators into their customer journeys. In addition, within the TruNarrative interface, Argyll Entertainment will have access to a full case management system for manual review and referrals and a comprehensive audit trail for instant recall of all data for regulatory purposes.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Argyll Entertainment, TruNarrative, onboarding, KYC, KYB, AML, behaviour monitoring, document verification, AML reporting, fraud detection, AI
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like