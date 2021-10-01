|
News

Alloy raises USD 100 mln in Series C funding round

Friday 1 October 2021 14:57 CET | News

Digital identity command centre Alloy has secured USD 100 million in its Series C funding round, bringing its valuation to USD 1.35 billion.

Lightspeed Venture Partners served as the lead investor, with commitments also coming from existing backers Canapi Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Avid Ventures, and Felicis Ventures.

With the capital, the regtech company hopes to expand its product offerings to help more fintech companies and banks improve their protections against fraud. Part of this will see richer data and risk signals used to give a client a full 360-degree view of their customer.

Alloy works as the command centre for digital identity, connecting with 120 data source products to ensure a company can verify identities.


Keywords: funding, digital identity, banks, risk management
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
