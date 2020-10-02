Afex to introduce blockchain-based app for warehouse receipt checks

Afex, a commodities exchange company, wants to introduce a blockchain-based application for warehouse receipt checks as part of efforts to reduce fraud for funders and increase liquidity for African farmers.
The Warehouse Receipt Check solution the company offers will be available with its existing electronic warehouse receipts system (e-WRS). When agricultural producers deposit commodities in one of Afex’ warehouses, they receive an electronic warehouse receipt, which can be used as collateral to obtain financing from a lender. Afex then stores the commodities in its warehouse until such time as the goods are sold and released.
The new blockchain solution, which has been developed by trade finance fintech Trade Finance Market (TFM), is aiming to support this process and reduce the risk of warehouse receipt fraud, by encrypting the receipts and storing them on the blockchain.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions