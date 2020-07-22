Sections
3C Payment, Cybersource partner to secure payment experiences

Wednesday 22 July 2020 11:45 CET | News

Global payment service provider 3C Payment has partnered with Cybersource to deliver token-based omni-channel payment services.

According to the press release, 3C Payment has integrated its digital enterprise gateway with the Cybersource platform to leverage the Cybersource tokenization service to help retailers and hospitality outlets simplify token management, secure sensitive payment data, and provide a 360-degree view of the consumer across online and in-store channels. There are more than 3.4 billion Cybersource tokens in use throughout the world.

Moreover, the Cybersource token links the two platforms where payments made in-store by card, digital wallets, or alternative payments with 3C PMS, POS and Kiosk solutions, are tokenized by the Token Management Service to create one unique token identifier. 

Furthermore, merchants will benefit from a consolidated view of the customer across multiple channels and payment touchpoints – helping them gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour, track spend, and derive valuable business intelligence – as well as operational efficiencies and centralised reconciliation.


More: Link


