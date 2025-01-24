Subscribe
News

Zumo report highlights gaps in MiCA sustainability preparedness

Friday 24 January 2025

Zumo has released a report examining how well crypto-asset service providers are prepared for MiCA, with a particular emphasis on sustainability requirements.

 

The report, titled the MiCA CASP Sustainability Readiness Assessment, identifies a knowledge gap among service providers about MiCA’s sustainability compliance obligations. 

According to the survey, while 75% of respondents described themselves as ‘very familiar’ with MiCA regulations, fewer than one-third claimed to have in-depth knowledge of its sustainability reporting requirements.

 

Challenges in addressing MiCA sustainability obligations 

The report was launched in Davos, Switzerland, during the unDavos Summit, an event coinciding with the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting. At the summit, Zumo participated in discussions on MiCA implementation with government representatives and policymakers. 

Survey findings reveal that only 25% of CASPs have taken steps to meet MiCA’s sustainability disclosure requirements. Another 63% reported that they are still exploring compliance options, while over 10% have not initiated any action. Primary challenges cited include unclear regulatory expectations (50%), a lack of industry-ready solutions (50%), and the resource burden of compliance (38%). Additionally, approximately 31% of respondents said they lacked sufficient information to meet the requirements. 

Zumo’s Sustainability Director noted that supporting trust is a key theme of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting and aligns with the goals of MiCA’s sustainability disclosure framework. She emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the crypto industry and European regulators to address knowledge gaps and advance the broader sustainability agenda.

Risks and compliance solutions 

Under MiCA, authorised CASPs operating in or looking for entry into the EU must comply with Article 66, which mandates website disclosures about the environmental impact of crypto-assets. Zumo’s survey found that reputational damage (75%) was the most commonly perceived risk of non-compliance, followed by financial penalties and regulatory sanctions, each cited by 69% of respondents. Loss of customer trust was also noted as a concern by 31%. 

Zumo has taken steps to support CASPs in meeting MiCA sustainability requirements through its ‘Oxygen’ product. This solution enables providers to measure and report sustainability indicators for digital assets in alignment with MiCA and broader net-zero principles. The company has also contributed to global sustainability efforts, including its involvement in the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition and its recent signing of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration.


