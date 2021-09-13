Zumo adds Open Banking top-ups

Open Banking enabled top-ups redirect users to their banking app, allowing them to authenticate the payment through their regular bank security. The top-up is automatically populated with their Zumo wallet details, making the process a four click experience.
This new feature helps users instantly fund their wallets and invest in crypto. When ‘add funds’ is selected, a prepopulated new payer instruction is automatically generated to the user’s chosen Zumo wallet, via API. The user selects their bank of choice and is redirected to authenticate and approve the payment from their banking app or browser. The payment is sent by Faster Payments, settling in near real-time.
Modulr is authorised and regulated by the FCA as an Electronic Money Institution, and so can issue GBP accounts with dedicated account numbers and sort codes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions