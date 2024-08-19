Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

WSPN raises USD 30 mln to build next-gen stablecoin network

Monday 19 August 2024 14:46 CET | News

Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) has secured USD 30 million in seed funding to to redefine the future of digital payments with Stablecoin 2.0.

 

WSPN has secured USD 30 million in seed funding to to redefine the future of digital payments with Stablecoin 2.0.

WSPN distinguishes itself through its team of seasoned professionals with experience at prominent companies such as CTH, Paxos, and Visa, bringing expertise in payments and stablecoin operations. Further solidifying its position, WSPN has garnered support from over 30 exchanges, more than 10 major wallets, and dozens of prominent payment institutions and market makers. This foundation enables WSPN to build a truly global digital payment network.

WSPN is building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution by working towards establishing a global framework and a new digital payment ecosystem. The company is committed to providing users with an augmented stablecoin experience, powered by its groundbreaking ‘Stablecoin 2.0’ approach.

Launching Stablecoin 2.0

WSPN is pioneering the concept of Stablecoin 2.0, setting a new standard for the next generation of stablecoins. However, the company's mission extends beyond creating a stable digital currency; it aims to design and develop infrastructure that embodies the essence of Web3, with a focus on enhancing the robustness and transparency of stablecoin systems.

How WSPN is building Stablecoin 2.0:

  • User-centric value distribution: WSPN plans to introduce its own governance token, allowing users to share in the ecosystem's long-term value and have a direct influence on its development trajectory, embodying the ‘From the People, For the People’ principle;

  • Community-driven governance: WSPN will adopt on-chain voting, allowing token holders to participate in key decision-making processes. This ensures the ecosystem remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to its users, with decisions and asset verifications transparently recorded on the blockchain;

  • Enhanced accessibility and payment system upgrade: WSPN aims to streamline user interfaces and reduce entry barriers, making stablecoin usage more accessible to both individuals and institutions. This approach not only drives mainstream adoption but also seeks to upgrade existing electronic payment and settlement systems;

  • Comprehensive value ecosystem: WSPN is committed to develop a wide range of products and use cases, from asset management to everyday transactions, unlocking the full potential of stablecoins for users globally.

In a comment, executives from WSPN said this substantial capital injection will significantly accelerate their efforts to bring about the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure. They are happy to collaborate with their investors to build a more robust, transparent, and user-centric stablecoin ecosystem that can power the future of finance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: stablecoin, funding, digital payments, cryptocurrency, blockchain
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: WSPN
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

WSPN

|
Discover all the Company news on WSPN and other articles related to WSPN in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like