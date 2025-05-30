Subscribe
Worldpay partners with Exodus

Friday 30 May 2025 09:33 CET | News

Worldpay has announced its partnership with Exodus in order to optimise native card payments for self-custodial crypto wallets. 

Following this announcement, Exodus will launch XOPay, a solution that aims to give customers the possibility to purchase cryptocurrencies directly within a self-custodial wallet, leveraging a credit or a debit card. 

In addition, both Worldpay and Exodus will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Worldpay and Exodus partner

More information on the Worldpay x Exodus partnership

Worldpay represents a payment technology and solutions company with several capabilities that aim to power omni-commerce across the globe. Its processing services allow merchants of all sizes to take, make, and manage payments in person and online from multiple regions around the world. 

According to the official press release, Exodus will be tapping into Worldpay’s flagship fraud detection and prevention solution, FraudSight, which was developed in order to reduce fraud while optimising authorisation rates as well. At the same time, credit and debit card purchases will be made available to Exodus customers in the US, with plans to expand to further geographies in the coming months.

Furthermore, Worldpay’s card payments capabilities for crypto purchases will focus on making it easier for consumers to buy their favorite assets, as the partnership with Exodus will prioritise the process of giving clients the possibility to protect their assets through self-custody. At the same time, Exodus will provide users an optimised way to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly and securely within their own wallets.


