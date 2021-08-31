|
WISeKey to launch its WISe.ART NFT platform

Tuesday 31 August 2021 12:48 CET | News

WISeKey, a global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, has joined forces with Polygon, to offer Trusted NFTs solution with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform in September 2021.

Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. Its low transaction fees and sustainable Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism makes Polygon a practical option for activities such as minting and trading NFTs.

The commercial launch of the WISe.Art platform follows a series of market test auctions of high-value NFTs, designed to test the appetite of the art and collectible community and fulfill the needs of this exclusive and high-volume marketplace.

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an ‘hands-free’ secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without having to type any passwords.


