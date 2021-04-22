WeWork partners with Bitpay for crypto payments

The company will utilise cryptocurrency for inbound and outbound transactions. Through BitPay, WeWork will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos (PAX), and several other cryptocurrencies as payment for its products. BitPay offers blockchain payment processing, fraud chargebacks elimination, reduction of payment processing costs, and allows borderless payments in cryptocurrency. The company offers a digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card.
WeWork will hold the currency on its own balance sheet and plans to pay landlords and third party partners in cryptocurrencies where applicable through the crypto trading platform Coinbase. Coinbase will also be the first member to use cryptocurrency to pay for their WeWork membership. According to a WeWork representative, the company believes providing members with an additional means of payment is important for WeWork’s commitment to innovative technologies.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions