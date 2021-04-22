|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

WeWork partners with Bitpay for crypto payments

Thursday 22 April 2021 13:44 CET | News

Flexible workspace provider WeWork has announced partnering with cryptocurrency payment service provider BitPay to launch crypto payment acceptance. 

The company will utilise cryptocurrency for inbound and outbound transactions. Through BitPay, WeWork will accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos (PAX), and several other cryptocurrencies as payment for its products. BitPay offers blockchain payment processing, fraud chargebacks elimination, reduction of payment processing costs, and allows borderless payments in cryptocurrency. The company offers a digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card.

WeWork will hold the currency on its own balance sheet and plans to pay landlords and third party partners in cryptocurrencies where applicable through the crypto trading platform Coinbase. Coinbase will also be the first member to use cryptocurrency to pay for their WeWork membership. According to a WeWork representative, the company believes providing members with an additional means of payment is important for WeWork’s commitment to innovative technologies.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, cryptocurrency, payment processing
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like