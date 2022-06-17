Subscribe
Visa launches crypto cards in LATAM

Friday 17 June 2022 14:56 CET | News

The payments player Visa has launched its first crypto cards in the Latin America region – and will debut its new products in Brazil and Argentina via several new partner firms.

Visa has announced collaborations with various fintech companies and IT startups in Brazil and Argentina that will let users make transactions with Visa cards and receive crypto cashbacks every time they spend.

The move includes recently launched cryptocurrency card programs and partnerships with fintech providers crypto exchange startups in the region. Late last year, the company teamed up with the Argentinian crypto exchange Lemon Cash to launch a Visa card that offers customers a 2% Bitcoin (BTC) cashback when they use the card to make payments.

Visa is also rolling out a Visa Lemon Cash prepaid card in Argentina. Its new partnership deals also include an issuance agreement with Satoshi Tango, another Argentinian crypto trading platform. Visa-branded Crypto.com cards are also set to roll out in the nation.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, similar offerings will roll out in conjunction with the crypto-specializing banking outfit Alterbank and the neobank Zro Bank.


More: Link


