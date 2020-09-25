|
Valentus, Realio to tokenize USD +250 mln fund

Friday 25 September 2020 12:43 CET | News

Technology ecosystem for institutional-grade digital assets Realio and Valentus Capital Management have partnered to enable the digitisation of an array of private equity opportunities.

The partnership will deal as well with the issuance of a Valentus Digital platform token. Valentus offerings in the pipeline include a USD +250 million investment fund focused on opportunistic investments within the credit sectors and real estate markets. This partnership showcases a turning tide in finance that is opening Wall Street’s doors to Main Street, granting mainstream investors access to a digitised claim to a Valentus fund offering, according to the official press release. 

Investors seeking institutional-grade opportunities that offer attractive returns often require inside connections and tens of millions of dollars just to gain access to these vehicles run by top-tier managers, such as private equity firms or hedge funds. As such, a select community of large institutions often manages to grow its wealth in a way that more moderately sized investors, such as family offices and individuals, can’t. Blockchain technology is reducing investment minimums by up to 1000x due to compliance and reporting automation. With low barriers to entry and a global community of p2p investors, assets can be bought and sold in ways previously unthinkable in private equity. 

