Unlimint launches GateFi and expands into the crypto space

Moreover, GateFi also works as a Web3 onboarding solution that aims to familiarise mainstream users with Web3 and DeFi. Using this new crypto solution, clients can pay from any location, in any way they want, and through any channel.
Another highlight of GateFi is that it allows decentralised app (dapp) developers to connect traditional payment networks to public blockchain networks. This offers a direct access point between the world of Web 2.0 and the world of Web 3.0. These developers can access the solution across several verticals, including financial apps, social apps, NFTs, and gaming while tapping a portfolio of more than 1000 directly integrated alternative payment methods.
Regarding this launch, Unlimint officials have stated in the company press release that the payment infrastructure has always been an important component of the money lego set for dapp developers to onboard real-world users to the world of Web3.
According to the ‘Merchants getting ready for crypto’ survey by Deloitte, 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin by 2024. Nearly all the respondents agreed that the use of digital currencies for regular, everyday purchases will increase over the next few years, and the trend is likely to grow as technologies continue to mature. As the currency ecosystem is maturing, industry growth is continually fueled by increased utility and accessibility.
However, merchants also report concerns and barriers to adoption as well as execution challenges. The report highlights that a number of these concerns could be addressed through deeper conversations on aspects of the technology and its implementation.
In September 2022, Unlimint has launched Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), a one-stop payment accounts and card issuing processing solution.
Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC) is a flexible, Banking-as-a-Service white-label solution with software and licences for a boutique approach. It allows clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without having to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the difficulties of payment network membership.
In June 2022, Unlimint has announced a strategic partnership with Alipay+ in order to expand its global online payment portfolio. The partnership aimed to boost Unlimint’s worldwide offering and provide new ecommerce opportunities, allowing it to reach Alipay+’s total network of over 1 billion users of digital payment tools.
Following the partnership, Unlimint’s new and existing merchants from digital commerce, gaming, e-learning, and SaaS industries received access to a wide variety of e-wallets and bank apps across the Asian continent, enabling them to improve their customer services and streamline existing payment management operations.
