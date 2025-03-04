Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Uniswap partners with Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak

Tuesday 4 March 2025 10:48 CET | News

Uniswap has announced its partnership with Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak in order to facilitate crypto-to-fiat transactions.

Following this announcement, starting on February 27, users and customers in more than 180 countries will have the possibility to sell supported crypto assets to deposit funds directly and securely into their bank account through Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak. 

In addition, officials of the company also added that the fiat onramping and offramping was live in the Uniswap wallet on both Android and Apple iOS, with plans to be launched to the Uniswap extension and the web app soon. 

Uniswap partners with Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak

More information on the announcement

The move also comes just days after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its investigation into Uniswap Labs. The institution stated that it had concluded its investigation and had no further plans to pursue enforcement action against Unisap. The company received a Wells notice from the SEC back in April. At the same time, the securities regulator also dropped its probe into Robinhood’s crypto division after mentioning its plans to take legal action against the firm back in 2024. 

Through its partnership with trading platform Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak in order to facilitate secure, optimised, and efficient crypto-to-fiat transactions, as well as accelerate its development process. In addition, the company will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cryptocurrency, crypto, crypto services
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: MoonPay, Robinhood, Transak, Uniswap
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

MoonPay

|

Robinhood

|

Transak

|

Uniswap

|
Discover all the Company news on MoonPay and other articles related to MoonPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like