News

The FCA approves Coinpass as a registered crypto firm

Friday 3 September 2021 10:53 CET | News

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial regulator, has approved the Coinpass crypto exchange as a registered cryptocurrency firm.

Details on the FCA website indicate that the firm was officially registered on 26 August 2021, and is based in West Sussex. The site also shows that Coinpass is compliant with Anti Money Laundering regulations.

The firm's CEO Jeff Hancock acknowledged the importance of having Coinpass regulated, noting that the move opens up the exchange to more users and is key to making the market more inclusive.

Coinpass now joins a small group of cryptocurrency exchanges, brokerage firms and crypto-focused businesses that have applied for and received the FCA's seal of approval. These firms and providers have the licence to operate within the United Kingdom, with oversight from the regulator.

In June, the FCA announced an extension to the timeline within which firms could continue to operate within the TRR agreement, moving the deadline from 9 July 2021 to 31 March 2022.


More: Link


