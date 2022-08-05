The Crypto and Digital Assets APPG launches enquiry on UK's crypto sector

The Crypto and Digital Assets All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), an UK forum for regulators and interested parties, has announced details of an inquiry into the UK Crypto and Digital Assets sector.
The inquiry will focus on a range of areas including the UK’s current approach to regulation of crypto and digital assets and the Government’s plans to make the UK the global home of crypto investment; the role and current approach of UK regulators including the Bank of England, the FCA and the ASA in relation to crypto and digital assets; the potential of Central Bank Digital Currencies; and potential risks in terms of Consumer Protection and Economic Crime.
As part of its inquiry the APPG is inviting views from across the sector including crypto operators, regulators, industry experts and Government on the need for regulation of the sector. Written submissions from interested parties can be sent by 5 September 2022.
The group will also be holding several evidence sessions over the coming months which will hear from key stakeholders. The group will produce a report with key recommendations and will share its findings with Government for consideration as well as with the Treasury Select Committee in Parliament which has also announced an upcoming inquiry into the sector.
Lisa Cameron MP, Chair of the Crypto and Digital Assets APPG said that recently there has been some increased interest in crypto regulation from consumers and regulators as the number of people who now own some form of cryptocurrency or digital asset has grown in recent years. The move comes as global policy makers are also now reviewing their approach to crypto and how it should be regulated.
As part of its inquiry the APPG will investigate the state of the UK crypto sector and recent concerns raised around financial crime and advertising. It will consider the growth of crypto over recent years and the need for regulators and Government to keep pace with the rapid advancements in innovation and technology, as well as considering whether enough is being done in terms of consumer protection. The group will also look at international examples from other jurisdictions that have already taken steps to regulate the crypto sector.
The current state of regulation in the UK of crypto and digital assets;
Whether the UK’s current approach is aligned to the Government’s stated ambition for the UK to be a global hub for crypto investment?
Views on what any UK CBDC should look like;
Views on the potential use case for a UK CBDC;
Views on the potential risks posed to consumers by crypto and digital assets;
Views on whether current protections in place are sufficient and any further action that may be required in this regard;
The level of economic crime in relation to crypto and digital assets and the effectiveness of current controls in place to combat any potential risks.
They also encourage submissions on any other relevant issues not listed above.
