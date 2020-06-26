Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Sovrin Foundation fires staff after token issuance mishap

Friday 26 June 2020 14:15 CET | News

US-based blockchain-based SSI umbrella organisation Sovrin Foundation has laid off employees in March 2020, officially becoming a volunteer-run operation, according to coindesk.com.

There appears to be some difference of opinion about Sovrin’s fundraising process, pre-dating the COVID-19 financial meltdown, particularly around procuring the funds needed to conduct a regulated token sale, known in US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) parlance as a Regulation A+ (Reg A+), an amendment to the JOBS Act which came into effect in 2015.

Launching a token under Reg A+ would require USD 1 million to USD 2 million in additional funding to file with the SEC, and a further USD 1 million to USD 2 million to complete the registration. The Sovrin Foundation experienced a shortfall in the funds needed for issuing a regulated token. In October 2019, a new potential investment of USD 5 million emerged, but terms were found unacceptable by Sovrin Foundation staff.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Sovrin Foundation, token issuance, blockchain, SSI umbrella organisation, layoffs, volunteer-run, covid-19, regulated token sale, SEC, Regulation A+, Reg A+, JOBS Act, token, funding, regulated token
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like