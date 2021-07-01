SoftBank invests USD 200 mln in Mercado Bitcoin

The investment values 2TM Group (Mercado Bitcoin’s parent company, at USD 2.1 billion USD. Mercado Bitcoin will use the funds to increase its scale, expand its offerings, and invest in infrastructure to meet the demand for crypto in the region. The company’s client base reached 2.8 million in 2021 –more than 70% of the entire individual investors base on Brazil’s stock exchange. During the first five months of the year, Mercado Bitcoin also saw its trade volume increase to USD 5 billion USD.
The new funding round will also enable Mercado Bitcoin to grow its team to 700 by the end of 2021, as well as accelerate growth across 2TM Group’s portfolio, which will also include digital wallet provider MeuBank, subject to regulatory approvals. In 2021, 2TM Group will also launch Bitrust, the first digital custodian in Latin America, subject to regulatory approval.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions