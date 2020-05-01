Sberbank calls on suppliers to provide almost 5.00 ATMs with graphic cards

According to Crowdfund Insider, these graphic cards would most likely be used for mining decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Although BTC ATMs or BTMs are becoming common and are being adopted, regular or normal bank ATMs that use blockchain tech might not have been deployed anywhere.
As first reported by Cointelegraph, the maximum bid for the tender stands at almost USD 108 mln, meaning that it would cost USD 22 mln per ATM. A key requirement is that the ATMs should have a built-in graphics card.
Although DLT may not be as widely adopted in the country as other jurisdictions like China, Russian tax authorities are using a blockchain-enabled platform to process loan applications for SMBs. Russian MPs have proposed a bill that recommends punishing individuals or entities involved in the illegal turnover of crypto assets.
Russia’s government might also issue its own central bank digital currency like Sweden or France which recently performed the first transaction using a CBDC.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions