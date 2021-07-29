|
Ripple launches On-Demand Liquidity service in Japan

Thursday 29 July 2021 14:48 CET | News

Ripple, a provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions for global payments, has launched RippleNet’s first live On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service implementation in Japan, in collaboration with SBI Remit.

This partnership will see SBI Remit connect with Coins.ph and digital asset exchange platform SBI VC Trade on RippleNet for faster and more affordable cross-border payments from Japan to the Philippines, as specified in the official press release. With ODL now available in Japan, RippleNet customers can leverage the digital asset XRP to eliminate pre-funding and reduce operational costs, unlocking capital and fuel the expansion of their payments businesses.

As more enterprises look towards integrating crypto-enabled services into their offerings, SBI Remit will join existing ODL customers in APAC, such as Novatti and Tranglo, in playing a vital role on RippleNet as fiat on and off-ramps. SBI Holdings is an investor and shareholder of Ripple.


Keywords: Ripple, product launch, cross-border payments, cryptocurrency
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Japan
